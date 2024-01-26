|January 27
DAZN
Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder
(super middleweight)
|January 27
DAZN
Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix
(welterweight)
|January 28
TrillerTV
Brandon Glanton vs Emil Markic
(cruiserweight)
|February 2
DAZN
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao
(lightweight)
|February 3
DAZN
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson
(welterweight)
|February 3
Peacock
Dan Azeez vs. Joshua Buatsi
(light heavyweight)
|February 8
ESPN
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Jamaine Ortiz
(WBO junior welterweight title)
|February 10
DAZN
Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti
(junior lightweight)
|February 15
DAZN
JoJo Diaz vs. Jesus Perez
(Junior welterweight)
|February 16
DAZN
Adrien Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga
(WBO light flyweight title)
|February 16
ESPN
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova
(WBC super featherweight title)
|February 17
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
(IBF junior lightweight title)
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar
(cruiserweight)
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. TBA
(heavyweight)
|February 24
ESPN+
Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas
(WBA bantamweight title)
Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani
(WBC bantamweight title)
Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel
(WBO junior bantamweight title)
|February 24
DAZN
Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory
(super middleweight)
|March 2
DAZN
Jake Paul vs. TBA
(cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Minke
(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
|March 2
ESPN
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
(WBA featherweight title)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe
(IBF featherweight title)
|March 8
DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
(WBC featherweight title)
|March 15
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov
(junior middleweight)
|March 23
DAZN
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
(junior welterweight)
|March 29
ESPN+
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson
(junior lightweight)
|March 30
Amazon's Prime PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman
(junior middleweight)
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz
(WBA super lightweight title)
Vamos Munguía tú puedes campeón!!!!!
It’s gona be a good fight
Ryder is not a piece of cake