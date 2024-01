Weights From Philadelphia Isaiah Johnson 145 vs. Dashaun Johns 146

Jalique Holden 130 vs. Jacob Ray 134

Devin Price 138.8 vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 141

Devon Lee 142 vs. Rondale Hubbert 142

Dante Selby 218 vs. Dominique Mayfield 281

Erron Peterson 161 vs. Christopher Arguello 169

Ghandi Romain 145.8 vs. Callen Herley 144.6

Eleizer Olmeida 146.6 vs. Donte Turner TBA

Josh Aarons 118.4 vs. Edwin Cortes 118.6

Keith Jackson 161.6 vs. Tyler Nystrom 159.8

Pryce Taylor 272 vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa 205.6 Venue: Harrahs Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

