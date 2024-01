Weights from Los Angeles Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Jose Perez 124.6

(WBC Continental Americas featherweight title) Eduardo Diaz 153.4 vs. Jose Manuel Gomez 153.6

David Romero 139.8 vs. Luciano Ramos 139.4

Adan Ochoa 127.6 vs. John Mark Alimane 125.8

Brooke Sibrian 107.8 vs. Nikkia Williams 110

Abel Mejia 129.8 vs. Luis Montellano 129.6

Guadalupe Medina 107 vs. Lilian Almaraz 107.4

Rodrigo Mosquera 131 vs. Michael Hernandez 130.4 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Mata TKO 7 Casas in Guadalajara Video: Munguia-Ryder Weigh-In

