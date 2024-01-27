Super featherweight Jorge ‘Kan’ Mata Cuellar (16-2-2, 11 KOs) of Guadalajarastopped countryman Jonathan Ramirez Casas (12-5, 8 KOs) in the 10 round main event at the El Domo del Code Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The pivotal moment took place in round six where Mata hurt Casas badly with hooks to the body and face dropping him. Casas survived the round but did not come out for round sevebn.

