The undercard is shaping up for Top Rank’s world title twinbill on Saturday, March 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The main event is the vacant WBA featherweight world title showdown between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford with IBF featherweight kingpin Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez defending his crown against Reiya Abe in the co-feature. Kholmatov-Ford, Lopez-Abe and undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Unbeaten welterweight Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO International title against Janelson Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (9-1, 5 KOs) will make his 2024 debut in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named. The grandson of “The Greatest” starts his 2024 following a points triumph over Noel Lafargue last December in Conakry, Guinea.

Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (9-0, 1 KO) will see action in an eight-round featherweight clash against Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs).

In a battle of undefeated junior welterweights, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KOs) will lock horns against Tarik Zaina (13-0-1, 8 KOs).

U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (11-0, 4 KOs) will face Marcos Hernandez (16-6-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.

Heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) takes on Helaman Olguin (9-6-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (10-0, 3 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line in an eight-round bantamweight tilt against Edwin Rodriguez (12-7-2, 5 KOs).

Junior welterweight prospect Bryce Mills (14-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.