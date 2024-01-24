Undefeated WBC #14, IBF #15 super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) will battle Dauren Yeleussinov (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event on the arch 15 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass. Walsh has been headlining 360 Promotions shows since his third fight. This is his second main event at MSG. Yeleussinov has lost two of his last three.

