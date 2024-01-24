Undefeated WBC #14, IBF #15 super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) will battle Dauren Yeleussinov (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event on the arch 15 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass. Walsh has been headlining 360 Promotions shows since his third fight. This is his second main event at MSG. Yeleussinov has lost two of his last three.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Hand picked opponent,,,,why not fight Nakita Tszyu…..? Callum Walsh looks like Ricky Hatton,and obviously Nakita looks like Kostya Tszyu.
A money maker in my book!