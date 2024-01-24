Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card of 2024 in a 10-round super lightweight main event against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) on February 15 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel.

“I am excited to let the boxing world know I’m back on track,” said Diaz. “My comeback continues on February 15. After this, I want all the top guys.”

Also in action will be flyweight Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs), super bantamweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs), and super welterweight Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) in separate bouts against opponents to be named.