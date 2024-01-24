Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) will kick off the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card of 2024 in a 10-round super lightweight main event against Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) on February 15 at the Commerce Casino & Hotel.
“I am excited to let the boxing world know I’m back on track,” said Diaz. “My comeback continues on February 15. After this, I want all the top guys.”
Also in action will be flyweight Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs), super bantamweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs), and super welterweight Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) in separate bouts against opponents to be named.
I thought he was headed for the Schofield fight but, unfortunately, I think Diaz might be done with 135? He doesn’t seem to be in the best shape at 140, he’s always had weight problems and he’s pretty harmless at the weight top guys imo.
I read that without Diaz, Schofield will want William Zepeda. I doubt they would make a fight like that now though. I thought Jo Jo would have been Ryan Garcia’s comeback fight. I do not think he would be much of a threat. I think the fight would get some buzz on the West coast but probably not enough to pay what the fighters would want.
If Schofield does take Zepeda he’s earned my immense respect. That’s a lot to ask of a 21 year old.
Nobody can beat Canelo @ 168lbs.
The best/highest paid boxer ever.
wrong thread. false and not true btw
Moving to gatekeeper status, not like moving up will add KO power