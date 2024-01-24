Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory) presented an entertaining night of boxing this past Saturday night loaded with international talent at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. The eight round round main event saw 6′8, 284lb heavyweight Christian Thun (9-1, 7 KOs) of Germany get back into the win column with at third round TKO over Jason Bergman (27-21-2, 18 KOs).

Miami fan favorite Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs) also rebounded from his first professional loss scoring a TKO in round two over journeyman Diego Gonzalo Luque (21-14-2, 10 KOs) of Argentina.

Cuban teen sensation Adlay Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KOs) kept his perfect record and 100-percent KO ratio intact stopping Laszlo Sandor Balogh (2-2, 1 KO) of Hungary in the first round of their welterweight bout. Rodgriguez, 19, is a decorated amateur with very high expectations for his professional career.

Other Results:

Armando Martinez Rabi TKO2 Braulio Rodriguez (super featherweight)

Elia Carranza TKO2 Edina Kiss (female welterweight)

Siarhei Novikau W8 Fabio Maldonaldo (heavyweight)

Jorge Luis Moracen Sotolongo TKO Zsolt Birkas (super middleweight)

Dany Lafos TKO1 Janos Penzes (super welterweight)