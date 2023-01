Weights from Manchester, England Chris Eubank Jr 159 vs. Liam Smith 159



Richard Riakporhe 199.25 vs. Krzysztof Glowacki 197.25



Joseph Parker 245.25 vs. Jack Massey 213.25



Ekow Essuman 146 vs. Chris Kongo 146.25

Frazer Clarke 272 vs. Kevin Espindola 285 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: BOXXER, Wasserman

BBBofC to review Smith-Eubank comments Weights from Kissimmee, Florida

