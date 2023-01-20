Fines or suspensions could be in store for Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. The British Boxing Board of Control announced it will be considering the conduct of both boxers after comments made during yesterday’s press conference.

Liam Smith: “Has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl? You got something to tell us? Because you’re 33.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “I’ve been told by multiple sources that you cheat on your wife…I’d rather be gay than a cheat. How about that?”

During Friday’s weigh-in, Eubank wore a rainbow armband.