Fines or suspensions could be in store for Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. The British Boxing Board of Control announced it will be considering the conduct of both boxers after comments made during yesterday’s press conference.
Liam Smith: “Has anybody in this room ever seen you with a girl? You got something to tell us? Because you’re 33.”
Chris Eubank Jr: “I’ve been told by multiple sources that you cheat on your wife…I’d rather be gay than a cheat. How about that?”
During Friday’s weigh-in, Eubank wore a rainbow armband.
Liam Smith pulled the gay card. Come on. Can’t you do better? Hardly anyone raises an eyebrow today if someone were to be gay. If you are going to continue with your trash talk you need solid advice on how to do it properly.
I wouldn’t say that, Zockerbit; to each is own, and for the record, I don’t approve of hatred towards anyone. But, say something in disagreement with anything or anybody gay or transgender, and watch what happens to you; at least in Western culture..i.e the USA and England. Unfortunately, people lose jobs, careers, marriages, etc over it for even the slightest provocation. That’s not right.
…At least the BBBC understands fighters responsibilities in conduct , words and action….now if we can get the boxing governing bodies in America to have the same amount of integrity and standards…it would certainly add legitimacy to the sport….I am specifically addressing the issue of African American fighters using the “n” word during press conferences..calling each other the “n” word is unacceptable..I am African American and I am insulted and embarrassed when this repeatedly happens …by professional boxers…during boxing press conferences…on social media by African American professional boxers…etc…no other sports allows such language to be endorsed or used on any occasion in relating to any opponent or anything in that sport….only boxing..and it appears only in America…not the NFL…NBA…MLB…NCAA….only boxing…
.totally disrespecting the African American boxers and other African American professional sport athletes that fought during a time when such an insult was commonly used to disrespect…..
Come on Liam, it’s 2023 ! Boxing don’t need that kind of behaviour, it’s shameful.