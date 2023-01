Guidry-Stiverne Weights from Miami Jonathan Guidry 253.4 vs. Bermane Stiverne 262.2

Tre’Sean Wiggins 146.6 vs. Nigel Fennel 146.2

Ian Green 159.2 vs. Alexander Castro 159.6

Raynel Mederos 142.4 vs. Nelson Morales 141.6

Kenmon Evans 176.6 vs. Cleotis Pendarvis 173

Alex Esponda 157.4 vs. Carlos Cruz 158

Leon Salgado 173.8 vs. Salome Flores Torres 172.2

Darian Favier Castro 141.8 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 141.2 Venue: Casino Miami Jai-Alai, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Don King

