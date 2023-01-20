By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman talked to Fightnews.com® to advise that his treasured IBF world title belt had been stolen. “My IBF belt was in my car when it was stolen,” said Soliman. “I was devastated when it happened but have been in contact with Australia’s IBF representative Ben Keilty and he has reassured me he has been in contact with the IBF Head Office in New Jersey so I can purchase another IBF world title belt.”