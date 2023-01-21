The three matchups between undefeated fighters headlined the first ShoBox of 2023 at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In the main event, super middleweight David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round KO over Sean Hemphill (14-1, 8 KOs). Stevens dropped Hemphill twice at the very end of round eight. There were just two seconds left in the bout when the KO came. Entering round eight, Stevens was ahead 68-65 3x.

Light heavyweight Atif Oberlton (8-0, 6 KOs) hammered out a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Artem Brusov (12-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 78-74, 78-74.

Super featherweight Julian Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) dropped Rosalindo Morales (9-1, 2 KOs) in round one en route to a referee’s stoppage in round four.