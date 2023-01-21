Unbeaten female flyweight Jasmine Artiga (10-0-1, 5 KOs) outscored Ashley Sciscente (6-3, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the Kissimmee Civic Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Artiga dropped Sciscente twice en route to a 79-71, 79-71, 78-72.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Corey Marksman (6-0, 5 KOs) got a second round TKO when opponent Adrian Obran (5-1, 3 KOs) started vomiting and couldn’t continue.

Female amateur standout Kira Tapia won her professional debut against Clarice Morales (0-1-1) by four round unanimous decision. Scores were 39-37, 40-36, 40-36.

Super bantamweight Glenn Dezurn (16-3-1, 11 KOs) pounded on Luis Cambero (14-8-1, 9 KOs) for three rounds and Cambero didn’t come out for round four. Dezurn is the husband of undisputed female super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn.