Woods almost pulls another upset Heavyweight spoiler Terrell Jamal Woods (29-55-10, 21 KOs) very nearly snatched the unbeaten record Moses Johnson (9-0-2, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Their six round bout ended in a draw with scores of 58-56 Woods, 58-56 Johnson, 57-57. Johnson was busier, but Woods landed the harder, cleaner shots. Boxing Results from Orlando Like this: Like Loading...

