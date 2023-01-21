January 21, 2023
Boxing Results

Ex-WBO champ Parker defeats Massey

It wasn’t the annihilation he promised, but former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker was in command all the way en route to a 96-93, 97-92, 97-93 verdict. Massey was deducted a point in round eight for holding. Parker, 31, gets back on the winning track after a KO loss to Joe Joyce.

Unbeaten welterweight Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) edged Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) over twelve close rounds. Majority decision 114-114, 116-113, 115-114. Whole slew of belts on the line in this fight including British, Commonwealth, IBF Euro and WBC International silver.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) was victorious when Kevin Espindola (7-7, 2 KOs) couldn’t come out for round five due to a hand injury.

Riakporhe stops Głowacki in four
Woods almost pulls another upset

  • J Parker needs 2 more wins against good fighters before he can fight any Top Fighters In precious metal he would be Bronze Metal Good luck to him

    • Parker was never anything special. I don’t know how he ever won a piece of the heavyweight title. Yet Parker is Joe Joyce best win.

  • Makhmudov, for some reason, recently popped up with some big rankings, but he’s DESPERATELY in need of named opponents. I think Parker – Makhmudov makes sense.

    • Parker was struggling against guys like Derek Chisora and Junior Fa before Parker even faced Joyce.

