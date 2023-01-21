It wasn’t the annihilation he promised, but former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker was in command all the way en route to a 96-93, 97-92, 97-93 verdict. Massey was deducted a point in round eight for holding. Parker, 31, gets back on the winning track after a KO loss to Joe Joyce.

Unbeaten welterweight Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) edged Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) over twelve close rounds. Majority decision 114-114, 116-113, 115-114. Whole slew of belts on the line in this fight including British, Commonwealth, IBF Euro and WBC International silver.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) was victorious when Kevin Espindola (7-7, 2 KOs) couldn’t come out for round five due to a hand injury.