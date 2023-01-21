It wasn’t the annihilation he promised, but former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (31-3, 21 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Parker was in command all the way en route to a 96-93, 97-92, 97-93 verdict. Massey was deducted a point in round eight for holding. Parker, 31, gets back on the winning track after a KO loss to Joe Joyce.
Unbeaten welterweight Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) edged Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) over twelve close rounds. Majority decision 114-114, 116-113, 115-114. Whole slew of belts on the line in this fight including British, Commonwealth, IBF Euro and WBC International silver.
2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) was victorious when Kevin Espindola (7-7, 2 KOs) couldn’t come out for round five due to a hand injury.
J Parker needs 2 more wins against good fighters before he can fight any Top Fighters In precious metal he would be Bronze Metal Good luck to him
As usual, I was expecting a lot more from Parker. Not sure he is in the top 10 after this.
Parker is boring. Top guys would have smoked cruiserweight Massey.
Parker was never anything special. I don’t know how he ever won a piece of the heavyweight title. Yet Parker is Joe Joyce best win.
Makhmudov, for some reason, recently popped up with some big rankings, but he’s DESPERATELY in need of named opponents. I think Parker – Makhmudov makes sense.
I thought Kongo won it by 2 points!!
poor Parker . He doesn’t even know it is over. Joyce must club harder than we thought..
Parker was struggling against guys like Derek Chisora and Junior Fa before Parker even faced Joyce.
Parker is a top 5 Heavyweight but thats it hes very good though