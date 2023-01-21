January 21, 2023
Riakporhe stops Głowacki in four

Unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) stopped rugged former WBO champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-4, 20 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Riakporhe rocked Głowacki in round four and referee Howard Foster waved it off. Time was 2:44. The 36-year-old Głowacki doesn’t take a shot like he used to, but still a great win for the 6’5 Riakporhe who is close to a world title shot.

“We wanted a knockout victory and I predicted round three or four,” stated Riakporhe afterward. “We’re on the train, the next stop…all the champions.

“Jai Opetaia, I know you’re watching this. Trust me, we’re coming for you. Makabu, you lot can’t run no more. Okolie, Goulamirian, I know all of you lot and I think about you every day when I go to sleep.”

  • Riakporhe just turned 33, not terribly old for a cruiserweight, but he needs to go now. His next fight should be for a title.

