In a bitter middleweight grudge match, former 154lb world champion Liam “Beefy” Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) scored an explosive fourth round knockout over WBC #2, WBO #2, WBA #5 Chris Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. After three close rounds, Smith dropped Eubank with a barrage of punches in round four. Eubank got up very wobbly. Smith jumped on Eubank and blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 1:09. Eubank was a 3:1 favorite. There is a rematch clause.

