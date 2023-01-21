For the third time, the grudge rematch between WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has been postponed for the third time after Taylor suffered a foot injury. The return has previously been slated for dates in December, February, and March, and now will be pushed back again. Taylor won a controversial decision over Catterall last February in a bout for the undisputed 140lb world title. Taylor has since relinquished three of the belts and only holds the WBO version.

By coincidence, both fighters attended Saturday night’s Smith-Eubank Jr clash in Manchester and were seated two seats apart. They started jawing at each other, stood up, and had to be restrained by security. Catterall was then moved to another location.