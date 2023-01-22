Unbeaten super lightweight Raynel Mederos (8-0, 2 KOs) against Nelson Morales (3-2, 0 KOs). Close fight. Morales dropped Mederos in round two, but Mederos rallied to win 58-55, 58-55, 57-56.
Unbeaten light heavyweight Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) coasted to a six round unanimous decision over Cleotis Pendarvis (21-14-2, 9 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.
Pro debuting middleweight Alex Esponda needed just 74 seconds to crush Carlos Cruz (2-10, 1 KO). A body shot finished Cruz.
Pro debuting light heavyweight Brayan Leon Salgado needed just 58 seconds to demolish Salome Flores Torres (1-8, 0 KOs). Body shots finished Torres.
Pro debuting junior welterweight Darian Castro outpointed Ryan Schwartzberg (1-9-2, 1 KO) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.