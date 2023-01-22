WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (19-1-2, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane “B. WARE” Stiverne (25-6-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. Slow-paced fight with little action for the first five rounds. Guidry was aggressive at times, but spent too much time backing up. The 44-year-old Stiverne pressed forward, but didn’t land much. Guidry starting amping up the aggression late in the fight and pulled away on the cards to win 100-91, 97-93, 100-91. Guidry retains his WBA NABA “gold” title.

