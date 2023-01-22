January 22, 2023
Boxing Results

Guidry defeats Stiverne by unanimous decision

Guidrywins Sharpenai Motion

WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (19-1-2, 10 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision against former WBC heavyweight champion Bermane “B. WARE” Stiverne (25-6-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. Slow-paced fight with little action for the first five rounds. Guidry was aggressive at times, but spent too much time backing up. The 44-year-old Stiverne pressed forward, but didn’t land much. Guidry starting amping up the aggression late in the fight and pulled away on the cards to win 100-91, 97-93, 100-91. Guidry retains his WBA NABA “gold” title.

William remains unbeaten
Green, Wiggins retain regional belts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Guidry was just a part-time fighter when King signed him pretty much out of nowhere. Lost a Split Decision to Bryan in a title fight, now has a W against a Former World Champion on his resume. Not bad for a guy who just recently was making a living on a shrimping boat in Louisiana.

    Reply

  • I don’t know why Stiverne keeps fighting after he was absolutely annihilated in embarrassing fashion by Wilder. He is not even a good fighter. I guess he will stick it out as long as they’re paying him, but he looks dreadful. Kudos to Guidry for the win.

    Reply
    • >