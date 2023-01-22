Ivory Coast middleweight Etoundi Michel William moved to 12-0 with 9 KOs with a ten round split decision over Jorge “Chino” García (24-4, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. William, with Hall of Fame trainer Ignacio Beristain in his corner, won his third fight in Mexican territory by scores of 97-93 and 96-95, while García was up 96-95 on the third card.

In other action, 17-year-old middleweight Emiliano “Popeye” Aguillón (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked out José Antonio González (1-2-1) in the second round.