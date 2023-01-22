January 22, 2023
Boxing News

Roy Jones Jr. to face YouTuber NDO Champ

Ring legend Roy Jones Jr. will take on Youtuber NDO Champ in what is billed as the first ever live combat sport to be held in the metaverse. The event will take place April 22 in the Galaxy Arena metaverse HUB.

Details of the exhibition will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday hosted by Chicago boxing promoter Bobby Hitz, Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, and others.

NDO Champ is a bodybuilder with over 1.5 million subscribers.

