January 22, 2023
Rafael Pedroza stays unbeaten

Photo: Héctor Villarreal

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian superbantam Rafael “El General” Pedroza (14-0, 11 KOs), ranked #10 by the World Boxing Association, won an eight round unanimous decision over Colombian Hugo Berrio (28-9-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Convention Center in Panama City, to remain undefeated. Scorecards were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72).

In other results of the event, promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz, Carlos Gonzalez and Carlos Andrés Tello, Cuban Pablo Vicente escaped with a 10-round majority decision victory over Venzuelan Angel Rodríguez, to successfully defend his WBA International superfeather title.

Mirco Cuello, from Argentina stopped Dominican Leivy Frías in round one of a featherweight fight scheduled for ten.

