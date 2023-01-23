<em>By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing</em>

WBO #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will clash with WBO #3 Tony Harrison (29-3, 21 KOs) on Sunday March 12 ( Saturday in the USA) with the WBO interim 154-pound championship up for grabs televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports and promoted by Matt and George Rose. The venue in Australia has not been confirmed. Tszyu was originally scheduled to challenge unified champion Jermell Harrison for all the belts in Las Vegas on January 28 but Charlo was injured in training.

“Every fight you take is all on the line,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “You’re one punch away from going back to the very bottom. It’s all on the line and a gamble, but this is what I do. This is boxing, it’s part of my career and I’m a fighter first.

“He (Harrison) was the next best available option. I’m at that stage of my career that I really don’t care who is in front of me, I’m ready to take them all out.”

“I think Australia is going to erupt. I haven’t fought for almost a year-and-a-half back home and I know it’s going to be the biggest show yet. It’s a massive fight for Australia and a special moment in my career.

“I have so many passionate fans supporting and following me, so I guess he will feel a certain craziness about the atmosphere in Australia.

“But his biggest problem he’s running into isn’t the fans, it’s me.”