Tarver Jr drills Dwelly for NABF title Undefeated suoer welterweight Antonio Tarver Jr. (11-0, 7 KOs) scored an impressive KO over previously unbeaten Drew “Tomahawk” Dwelly (11-1-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Calta’s Fitness & Boxing in Tampa, Florida. Southpaw Tarver connected with a series of straight left that dropped Dwelly to a knee. He quickly rose only to immediately collapse for the full count. Tarver claimed the NABF title. Fight Week Tszyu-Harrison clash for WBO belt March 12 Like this: Like Loading...

