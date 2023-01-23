By Boxing Bob Newman

David and Simone Mazzinghi, sons of Italian boxing legend and former two-time undisputed Jr. Middleweight champion Sandro Mazzinghi are looking to king for an American Film Producer to bring their screen play to the silver screen.

The brothers teamed up with Italian journalist Dario Torromeo to pen “Born To Combat,” the story of their father’s life, in and out of the ring.

Fightnews.com® spoke with David Mazzinghi about the project. “The story of our father Sandro is a beautiful one because it is full of twists and turns- a story of suffering, joys and pains of a man born to fight. It is the story of Sandro Mazzinghi, a man, a champion, a father.”

The Mazzinghi brothers have lofty aspirations as they would love to have none other than Clint Eastwood involved as producer/director on the project. Eastwood is no stranger to working on Italian related projects, having shot to stardom making three “Spaghetti Westerns” with director Sergio Leone.

Sandro Mazzinghi passed in 2020 at the age of 80. He compiled a sterling record of 64-3, 2 NC, 42 KOs and held the WBA/WBC Jr. Middleweight titles from 1963-1965 and again briefly in 1968. Despite his record showing three losses, only two men defeated him- 70 fight veteran Giampaolo Melis, when Mazzinghi had only 16 fights as a pro for ten months and the hall-of-famer Giovanni “Nino” Benvenuti, who took Mazzinghi’s title, then defended it in the rematch.