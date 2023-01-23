Light heavyweight destroyer Artur Beterbiev resumes his reign of terror against fellow KO artist Anthony Yarde in this week’s top matchup.

WEDNESDAY

ProBox TV returns with unbeaten WBO #8 super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-0, 7 KOs) against Jesus Saracho 12-1, 11 KOs) in Plant City, Florida

FRIDAY

UFC Fightpass presents world-ranked super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KOs) against Nathaniel Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KOs) at the Quiet Cannon inside the Montebello Country Club in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY

ESPN+ brings the highly anticipated clash between unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) and Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London. The card also features WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defending against David Jiminez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

DAZN offers up popular WBO #3, IBF #12 welterweight contender Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in the first boxing event at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.