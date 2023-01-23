January 23, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

Light heavyweight destroyer Artur Beterbiev resumes his reign of terror against fellow KO artist Anthony Yarde in this week’s top matchup.

WEDNESDAY
ProBox TV returns with unbeaten WBO #8 super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (12-0, 7 KOs) against Jesus Saracho 12-1, 11 KOs) in Plant City, Florida

FRIDAY
UFC Fightpass presents world-ranked super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KOs) against Nathaniel Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KOs) at the Quiet Cannon inside the Montebello Country Club in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY
ESPN+ brings the highly anticipated clash between unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) and Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) at the OVO Arena in London. The card also features WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KOs) defending against David Jiminez (12-0, 9 KOs) in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

DAZN offers up popular WBO #3, IBF #12 welterweight contender Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in the first boxing event at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

  Beterbiev versus Yarde should be interesting. I think Beterbiev's power will end the fight inside of 8 rounds.

