Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather will make his long awaited in-ring debut in the U.K. on Saturday, February 25 as he now faces pro MMA fighter and “Geordie Shore” star Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers in an exhibition bout live from the famed O2 Arena in London.

It was previously announced on social media that Mayweather would face Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, however Harrison has since been forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.

“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I’m glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want,” said Mayweather. “The fans in the U.K. have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career, so an event like this has been a long time coming. I’m excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London.”