Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather will make his long awaited in-ring debut in the U.K. on Saturday, February 25 as he now faces pro MMA fighter and “Geordie Shore” star Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers in an exhibition bout live from the famed O2 Arena in London.
It was previously announced on social media that Mayweather would face Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, however Harrison has since been forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.
“I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I’m glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want,” said Mayweather. “The fans in the U.K. have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career, so an event like this has been a long time coming. I’m excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London.”
He will sell it out. Congrats to London getting a chance to see the great FMjr while they still can.
I feel like I live in the twilight zone. Wtf is going on? Where are the real fights? So many good ones to be made but they don’t happen and we get basically the senior tour against your next door neighbor. Absurd. Wishlist Haney/Shakur/Tank round robin
Bivol/Bietrbiev
Spence/Crawford
Canelo/Benavides
Charlo/GGG
Fundora/tszu
Prograis/teofimo
Fury/Usyk
Wilder/Ruiz
Ortiz/Ennis
Let’s see if any of these happen. I feel like we are lucky to get 2 of these this year.
Somebody wake me from this boxing nightmare…..
“Long awaited”… by who, guess the poms have money to waste
Floyd must need the money.
No Liston, it’s not for the money. It’s to feed the little man’s narcissism.
Remember, unless you are licking Floyd’s boots you are a hater. Just let the man make a living.LMAO.. If some of these fights don’t materialize soon, I’m done. Getting tired of this BS.
Floyd has made over 200 million from these exhibition fights. Good for him. As long as he still enjoys it, good for him.
Until Mayweather does a Riddick Bowe and goes someplace where people can kick him, it’s crap to fight kick boxers, Muay Thai guys, or any other martial arts guys, if all they can do is box with him. If he did 4 rounds with Julian Jackson in boxing, I’d say Jackson has a slim chance to KO Mayweather. Not many other old guys (Mayweather still won’t fight Golovkin, even though he’s pushing 41) or mixed martial arts guys are doing much vs Mayweather but moving around the ring w/ him, trying to land 1 good one before it’s over, getting a payday, and giving Mayweather a stage to possibly (50/50) stop them. Mayweather is raking it in at minimal risk (Bertie and McGregor were minimal risk too). But people just like to see him 75% trained and schooling guys with some type of fighters’ training.