Some interesting fights have been announced for the February 11 Showtime telecast headlined by the clash for the vacant WBC super featherweight between former two-division champ Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

In the co-feature, former champion and San Antonio-native Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs), now trained by Bob Santos, returns against Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten round welterweight battle. And opening the telecast is a clash of unbeaten heavyweights between 2016 Olympian and WBA #6 rated Lenier Peró (8-0, 5 KOs) and Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) in another ten-rounder.