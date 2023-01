Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO) will make his 2023 debut against Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) in the eight round main event on Thompson Boxing’s February 10 “New Blood” card at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. The co-feature is a six-rounder between super welterweight “Nuckle” Nelson Oliva (5-0, 5 KOs) and Wayne Boudreaux (2-0, 1 KO).

Once again, the fights will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages.