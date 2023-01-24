January 24, 2023
Boxing News

Mbilli-Gongora collide March 23

In an important super middleweight bout, unbeaten WBC #2, WBA #5, WBO #13 Christian Mbilli (23-0, 20 KOs) will take on WBC #10, IBF #13 Carlos Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs) on March 23 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. The WBC Continental Americas and WBA International will be on the line, and the bout will air in the U.S. on ESPN+.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) will face Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs). Other bouts on tap will feature Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs), Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs), Leïla Beaudoin (8-0, 1 KO) and Luis Santana (8-0, 2 KOs) in separate bouts. Opponents will be named later.

Acosta-Sims meet Feb 11

