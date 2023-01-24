NEW: Watch ProBox TV Events FOR FREE (no sign-up required) starting January 25 live on Facebook/YouTube in English and Spanish. You can watch ProBoxTV ad free on ProBoxTV.com for $1.99/month.

Cesar Francis 138.6 vs. Jesus Saracho 140

(10 Rounds, WBO Latino super lightweight title)

Oscar Alvarez Jr 132.2 vs. Nicholas Polanco 131.6

Johnatan Cardoso 133.8 vs. Jose Arellano 133.2

Lorenzo Medina 227.8 vs. Cleveland Billingsly 259.4

Date: Wednesday, January 25

Venue: Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida

Promoter: ProBox

TV: Probox TV

Cesar Francis: “I’m naturally a 140, my body is telling me I’m a 140-pounder. I overcame the nutritional issues from last fight and I feel stronger than ever and that was reflective in how I weighed in.

“I respect Saracho as a fighter, but I don’t respect the levels of the guys on his resume, but I know he’s a really live opponent, so for more reasons than one, I have to be on my A game.

“Juan Manuel Marquez told me that I was able to adjust and navigate Ray Beltran’s tricks and those rounds made me a more seasoned fighter. I’ve taken real tests early in my career like Mimmoune, I did things the old school way, and hopefully that pays dividends when I get a fight against Barboza Jr or even Teofimo Lopez in a battle of Brooklyn.”