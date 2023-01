Weights from Kissimmee, Florida Jasmine Artiga 114.5 vs. Ashley Sciscente 115.5

(Main Event) Christina Cruz 112 vs. Amy Salinas 112

Kiria Tapia 134 vs. Clarice Morales 132.5

Angraneous Ingram 153 vs. Bryant Costello 154

Robert Burwell 175 vs. Patrick Pierre 172

Alex Chilsolm 148.5 vs. Elliott Hicks 150

Danny Suarez 134.5 vs. Jonathan Lecona 131

Corey Marksman 135 vs. Adrian Orban 136.5

Joshua Lebron 121.5 vs. Jeno Tonte 118

Jocksan Blanco 147.5 vs. Luca Bergers 149.5

Glenn Dezurn 123 vs. Luis Dominguez Hernandez Cambero 119 Event: “WARZONE,” Friday January 20

Venue: Kissimmee Civic Center, Kissimmee, FL

Promoter: Undisputed Promotions

TV: FITE+ Eubank-Smith Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.