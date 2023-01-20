Middleweight rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith got into a heated war of words at Thursday’s official pre-fight press conference ahead of their main event showdown on this Saturday’s BOXXER event, which airs live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Eubank and Smith have previously expressed their genuine dislike for each other and their tensions came to the surface today as the two traded verbal barbs before facing off for a staredown photo.

Liam Smith: “It’s just the win that matters regardless. I’d love to make a statement and stop him, but a win at any means necessary is the aim. Nobody believes him [about coming in at 50%], maybe a couple of his phone carriers and ball carriers. He doesn’t believe that himself. His coaches, Roy and Ronnie, both have told you different, so we’ll see Saturday what shape he’s in.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “I’ve always wanted to win this fight by knockout. The fact that Liam is being a child up here it gives me a bit of extra incentive to embarrass him. I’m cutting weight right now, so I’m at a good solid 44-45 per cent right now, but I’ll be a strong 50 per cent on the night and that will be more than enough to take the man [out]”