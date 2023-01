ShoBox weights from Bethlehem, PA Sean Hemphill 166 vs. David Stevens 165.7

Atif Oberlton 174.2 vs. Artem Brusov 173.7

Julian Gonzalez 129.9 vs. Rosalindo Morales 129.5 Venue: Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Promoter: King’s Promotions

TV: Showtime Pacquiao-Mundine Update Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.