By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Ring legend Manny Pacquiao has reportedly accepted the challenge to face Australian veteran and former middleweight champion Anthony ‘The Man’ Mundine in an exhibition bout to be hosted at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby in June. According to The National, they are expected to sign a contract for the fight next month in Brisbane.
Mundine has been stopped in 3 straight fights, twice in round 1. I guess they are making it an exhibition so they can use 16 oz gloves and maybe the fans can get a beer in before it’s over. I’m glad these guys are going to make money but enough is enough. Idk who would be interested in watching this crap.