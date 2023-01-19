Hot prospects José ‘Tito’ Sánchez and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez, trained by Joel Díaz, are ready to make their big debut under Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall in Panama City, in a co-promotion with promoter Diego Victoria and his series ‘Guantes de Acero’.

Super featherweight ‘Tito’ Sánchez (9-0, 5 KOs) will enter the ring against Jorge Sánchez (16-9, 9 KOs) in an 8-round bout in the super featherweight division. Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez (2-0, 1KO) will enter the ring in his third fight against Gilberto Ramos who is making his pro debut in a 4-round fight at 132 pounds.

“We are very excited to see the Sánchez brothers in the ring on January 28 in Panama, we know the quality they have and we expect a lot from them,” said promoter and vice president Héctor Soto.