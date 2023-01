Q&A: Two-time Olympian Justann Crawford By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Two-time Olympian Justann Crawford from Australia talks to Fightnews.com® about boxing at 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics and his bouts with Chris Byrd, Sven Ottke, Ramon Garbey and Alexander Lebziak in compiling a 126 fight, 98 win, 48 KO record _ Pacquiao-Mundine Update Berlanga, Top Rank part ways Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.