Berlanga, Top Rank part ways Unbeaten light heavyweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is now a free agent. He and Top Rank have mutually decided to terminate their promotional deal. Berlanga opened his career with 16 straight first round knockouts, but has now gone the distance on four straight occasions. He recently served a six month suspension for biting his most recent opponent. Parker: I'm going to smash Massey

