Weights from London Gavin Gwynne 134.4 vs. Emiliano Marsili 134.3

(EBU European lightweight title) Sam Noakes 134.6 vs. Carlos Perez 133.6

Raven Chapman 125.1 vs. Lucie Sedlackova 125.2

Brad Strand 121.1 vs. Joshua John 121.6

Oronzo Biradi 197 vs. Israel Duffus 200.5

Moses Itauma 242.5 vs. Michal Boloz 223

Royston Barney-Smith 132.9 vs. Maicol Velazco 132.3

Umar Khan 126.9 vs. Yin Caicedo 124.8

Sonny Liston Ali 150.8 vs. Fernando Mosquera 147

Joel Kodua 151.3 vs. Dario Barosa TBA Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

Weights from Bolton, England Oscar reaches out to Kingry

