Nathan Gorman 296.3 vs. Bohdan Myronets 217.4

Chloe Watson 111.6 vs. Justine Lallemand 110.6

James Moorcroft 147.6 vs. Mathew Rennie 147.6

Codie Smith 129.2 vs. Darryl Tapfuma 128.1

Nelson Birchall 129.6 vs. Eliecer Quezada 130.9

Dan Toward 154.5 vs. Fabrizio Rubino 163.3

Isaac Lowe 127.4 vs. Jonatas Rodgrigo 130.4

Adbul Khan 130 vs. Eddy Lopez 130.8

Note: Roman Fury has been forced to withdraw from Friday’s show due to illness.

Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: Channel 5 (UK)