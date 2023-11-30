Due to last minute unforeseen circumstances, Friday night’s R&B Promotions card at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena featuring former world champion Tevin Farmer against Patrick Okine is postponed. Ticket buyers may be refunded at point of purchase. A new date will be announced shortly.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Bummer for all the fighters, was looking forward to Farmer’s long layoff back in Philly.
Problem is he can’t sale a ticket to his own family!
After shakur sleeperson performance people are afraid to buy any ticket for just any other fight