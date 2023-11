A ten round heavyweight showdown between former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev (29-3, 14 KOs) and Andrzej Wawrzyk (34-2, 20 KOs) is set for Thursday, December 14 at the The Hangar in CostaMesa, California.

The Fight Club OC event will also feature 11-0 super featherweight Austin Brooks in a potential WBA Americas Title fight, local welterweight Luke SantaMaria vs. Cameron Krael, 17-1 heavyweight Tervel Pulev vs Dionardo Minor, 14-2 super featherweight Viktor Spavinskyl vs. Darel Harris and more. Tickets are available at $55 and $65 online at www.socafights.com.