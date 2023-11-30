Super lightweights Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) hosted a press conference ahead of their fight that will now be for the WBA Gold title on Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. The atmosphere was rather tense as Garcia was openly hostile toward Golden Boy execs Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins saying B-Hop doesn’t decide his future and Oscar has been trying to get him beat since the Duno fight.

Ryan Garcia: “I put everything into this fight. You know, for the first time, I’m extremely committed in a long time. You know 2021 was one of the years that kind of broke me. 2022, you know a big change in me, and 2023 opened my eyes. I’m about to come back for everything, I’m just laser-focused and that’s where my confidence comes from.”

Oscar Duarte: “I’m very happy, very content, to be here. I’m enjoying every moment. This was a dream and it is now a reality. And this Saturday, you’ll see my best version. I have a great team, and this Saturday, I’ll be winning.”