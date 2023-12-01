Former WBC world title challengers Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (19-1, 18 KOs) and Nigeria’s Olanrewaju “God’s Power” Durodola (43-9, 39 KOs) faced off today for the first time. The pair will square off for real this Saturday at the Emera Centre Stadium in Sydney, NS, Canada. The winner will be the mandatory to face newly crowned WBC cruiserweight world champion Noel Gevor Mikaelyan.

Promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) stated the following: “Both fighters seemed very confident at the press conference. Rozicki is laser focused right now. It will take a lot from Durodola to bump Rozicki off and stop him from getting his shot at the world title. May the best man win.”

Rounding out the card…

Chief Support:

John Michael Bianco vs Bryam Galvez

8×3 super middleweight

Pedro Bernal vs Mario Victorino Vera

8×3 junior lightweight

Brett Beaton vs Kenny Chery

8×3 middleweight

Diana Tapia vs Jennifer Williams

6×2 female super welterweight

Reda Benbaziz vs Ramiro Garcia Lopez

4×2 female lightweight