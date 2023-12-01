MarvNation Promotions will be back at the Robert C. Lee Activity Center in Hawaiian Gardens, California, on Saturday night, as one more member of the fighting Vargas clan, led by former super welterweight champion Fernando ”Feroz” Vargas will showcase his skills in the main event. Coming on the heels of seeing his brother Fernando Vargas Jr. score an impressive stoppage last month, super featherweight Amado Vargas (9-0, 4 KOs) will look to make an impression himself as he takes on Ezequiel Flores (4-1, 0 KOs) in the show’s main event scheduled for eight rounds.

