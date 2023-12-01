Eye of the Tiger will hit the ground running in 2024, presenting two major boxing cards in January. Following up on their massive January 13 show topped by unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, EOTTM returns January 25 with #2 WBA, #3 WBC, #3 WBO, and #4 IBF super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) at the Cabaret du Casino in Montréal against veteran Billi Facundo Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) for the NABF and WBA Continental North America titles. In the co-feature, WBA #4, WBC #6, WBO #7 light heavyweight Albert Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) fights in an eliminator for the #2 spot in the WBA rankings against Charles Foster (22-1, 12 KOs).

