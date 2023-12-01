Eye of the Tiger will hit the ground running in 2024, presenting two major boxing cards in January. Following up on their massive January 13 show topped by unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, EOTTM returns January 25 with #2 WBA, #3 WBC, #3 WBO, and #4 IBF super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) at the Cabaret du Casino in Montréal against veteran Billi Facundo Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) for the NABF and WBA Continental North America titles. In the co-feature, WBA #4, WBC #6, WBO #7 light heavyweight Albert Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) fights in an eliminator for the #2 spot in the WBA rankings against Charles Foster (22-1, 12 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
They definitely keep him active, I’ll give them that; but Godoy just turned 37 and with the exception of an old and blown up Carlos Baldomir at the end of his line, he’s lost (usually by stoppage) to virtually everyone else that he’s fought that you would have heard of. They REALLY need to step up Bazinyan’s level of competition in 2024.