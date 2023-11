Weights from Panama Derrieck Cuevas 149 vs. Marlon Aguas 149

Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega 107.6 vs. Yanissa Castrellon 108

Azael Villar 107.6 vs. Ricardo Astuvilca 108

Uwel Hernandez 168 vs. Alexi Rivera 166

Yunior Menendez 175 vs. Heyder Solis 175

Alex Bray 155 vs. Alcibiades Ballesteros 153

Pedro Veitia 152 vs. Eric Pino 151 Venue: Coliseo de Combates, Panama City, Panama

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN+

