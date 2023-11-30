Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has reached out through social media to try to fix the broken relationship with junior welterweight star Ryan Garcia, who is fighting Saturday on a Golden Boy card in Houston. Oscar’s message said:

Bernard and I have spent decades putting on the biggest events in the sport – including Ryan’s last fight which generated $30 million for him.

We build champions, help them navigate their careers to the top and make them the highest paid fighters.

Ryan: keep focused on your craft instead of listening to some of your “team’s” interpretations of comments taken out of context.

Bernard and I will remain committed to taking your career to the top.