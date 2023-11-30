November 30, 2023
Boxing News

Oscar reaches out to Kingry

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has reached out through social media to try to fix the broken relationship with junior welterweight star Ryan Garcia, who is fighting Saturday on a Golden Boy card in Houston. Oscar’s message said:

Bernard and I have spent decades putting on the biggest events in the sport – including Ryan’s last fight which generated $30 million for him.

We build champions, help them navigate their careers to the top and make them the highest paid fighters.

Ryan: keep focused on your craft instead of listening to some of your “team’s” interpretations of comments taken out of context.

Bernard and I will remain committed to taking your career to the top.

Gonzalez edges Castaneda in Plant City

